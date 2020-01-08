'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Whitney Way Thore Has Two Personal Trainers at Her Disposal

On the Season 7 premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore proved that she hasn’t been messing around when it comes to her health.

In a weigh-in with her Greensboro, N.C. trainer, Jessica Powell, the 35-year-old found out that she had dropped almost 50 pounds from her starting weight of 380. She was also able to deadlift a whopping 105 pounds, a personal best for the dancer. So how does Whitney stay active? Here’s what we learned from her two (yes, two!) trainers.