Who From 'Sister Wives' Owns Coyote Pass Now? If there is someone who is going to get their money, it's the government. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 15 2024, 12:31 p.m. ET

TLC's hit series Sister Wives is coming back for its 19th season, and things are as tumultuous as ever. When the series first premiered, people were enthralled by the idea that people were still casually practicing polygamy. Kody Brown is a member of the Apostolic United Brethren, a form of Mormon Fundamentalism that encourages men to have multiple wives. Kody had three wives at the beginning and married Robyn Brown in the first season. Now, Robyn is the only wife left.

Happy wife, happy life, right? That's how the saying goes, anyway. Kody had four wives to keep happy and was not good at it at all. When the family decided to purchase Coyote Pass, Kody initially planned to build a home large enough for all of his wives to live in. However, most of them didn't have any interest in doing that. So they opted to split it up, allowing each wife to have their own home on their own plot of land. However, now that Kody is back in the world of monogamy, ownership of the land is being contested.

Who exactly owns the land in Coyote Pass on 'Sister Wives?'

The Season 19 trailer revealed a lot more tension on the horizon for the former sister wives. Meri left Kody at the end of Season 18, and according to the trailer, Robyn feels like, "The idiot who got left behind." The trailer also shows that Christine Brown will be introducing the man she is now legally and spiritually married to, David Woolley. However, the biggest thing that seems to have arisen is a question of Coyote Pass. As of now, Kody, Meri Brown, Robyn, and Janelle Brown are part owners.

Meri, Janelle, and Kody Brown are still part owners of the land, but soon all of it could be owned by Uncle Sam.

When they all invested in the land, Kody made sure his name was on every plot delineated for each of his wives. Each of them put money into their portions of the land as well. When Christine left Kody, she sold her portion of the land to him for only $10. Now, according to reports from November 2023, Kody owes roughly $5,000 in property taxes. If there is someone who is going to get their money somehow, it's the government. If Kody hasn't paid this off yet, the land could be taken away.

Kody Brown has gone from having four wives to one, and she doesn't seem to be too happy with him either.