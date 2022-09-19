He Has Eighteen Children and Four Wives. What Religion Are The Sister Wives?

TLC first aired episodes of Sister Wives in 2010 and shoved a spotlight on Kody Brown and his family. Right away Kody matter-of-factly states that the reason for his polygamy is that he found a religion that holds having multiple wives sacred. "Well, they pretty much figure if you're doing well with one marriage, might as well give you another."

What is this religion that's assigning multiple wives to people? Put simply, the religion in Sister Wives is an offshoot of fundamentalist Mormonism.