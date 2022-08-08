The 'Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Just Dropped — and It's Brimming With Drama

On Aug. 8, TLC gave Sister Wives fans their first actual look at what to expect in Season 17. And judging by the trailer posted via the network's Instagram account, it looks pretty explosive to us.

"I feel like, to Kody, Robyn is more important," Christine tells producers, before the scene quickly changes to a conversation between her and Kody. "It's been heartbreaking being your wife," an emotional Christine tells Kody. "For years."

From there, the trailer cuts to a different scene, with Christine declaring: "I've decided to leave. I'm going to leave Kody."