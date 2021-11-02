After 25 Years, One of the ‘Sister Wives’ Announces She’s Leaving Her Plural Marriage

In 2010, TLC launched a new reality show, Sister Wives , that introduced us to a unique family. Living in Utah at the time, the Brown family were polygamists.

The husband, Kody Brown, had multiple wives, and through the seasons we’ve come to learn a lot about Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown , and Robyn Brown — plus, the 18 children they have between them.

But now, after 25 years of marriage, one of the Sister Wives announced she is separating from their plural marriage and leaving Kody. Why is Christine leaving? Here’s what we know.

Why is Christine leaving ‘Sister Wives’?

On Nov. 2, 2021, Christine Brown, the third wife of Kody, and mom to six of Kody’s children, announced on social media that she was stepping away from Kody. Sharing an Instagram graphic, Christine explained that she was leaving her marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine said in the shared statement.

Article continues below advertisement

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption of the announcement, Christine wrote: "Thanks for your understanding and compassion!" She included hashtags like #changeisgood and #changeisscary. Kody was initially only legally wed to Meri, but they divorced on paper in 2014 in order for Kody to legally marry Royn. Has said that he is spiritually wed to all of his wives.

Article continues below advertisement

On his own social media account, Kody also addressed the split. "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he explained. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her."

He added, "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.” Kody and Christine are parents to Paedon, 23, Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the family’s show aren’t likely too surprised by the announcement. On Season 15 of Sister Wives in 2021, Christine had touched on feeling unhappy in her marriage for a long while.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't want to look at the mountains and remember the angels, how they were singing and I felt this pull. I agreed to move to Flagstaff and I followed Kody here, but it's been a struggle the whole time," Christine said during the Season 15 finale.

Foundations are crumbling? 🙁 The Browns question everything they thought they knew. Don’t miss an explosive new season of #SisterWives, premiering Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/RzsDqZCMVJ — TLC Network (@TLC) October 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter. I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this."