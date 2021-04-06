If 'Spring Baking Championship' Wasn't Filmed in a Studio, Where Was It Filmed?

The judges are Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Kardea Brown , plus host Ali Khan. Kardea is replacing Lorraine Pascal on the panel because of travel restrictions, but she's got tons of Food Network experience. In addition to Spring Baking Championship, Kardea also judged competitions before like Cupcake Championship. Plus on her own show, Delicious Miss Brown, her family and culture take center stage as she shares recipes her grandmother and mother passed down to her.

Nancy has been a judge on Spring Baking Championship before as well as Holiday Baking Championship. She's also got her own show on the network called Farmhouse Rules. Here, viewers get to see her own cooking rules in action. She prepares great meals with fresh ingredients, thanks to the farming community around her.

Jeffrey Adam "Duff" Goldman also has an extensive history with Food Network, and he's such a great fit for the competition show because he's a pastry chef. He starred in the shows Ace of Cakes and Duff Takes the Cake. According to his bio on the network's website, he started cooking at just 4 years old. His YouTube channel teaches his viewers how to bake some of his great cakes.

Spring Baking Championship airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on the Food Network.