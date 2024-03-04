Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Katy Perry Makes More on 'American Idol' Than the Other Judges Katy Perry makes more as an 'American Idol' judge than her peers, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — combined! By Melissa Willets Mar. 4 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer and mega-personality Katy Perry has been a judge on American Idol since 2018. Although she will move on after the 2024 season, the outspoken pop star has certainly made some serious money since stepping into the role.

In fact, Katy makes more as an American Idol judge than her peers, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — combined! So just how much does Katy Perry make on the show? The number is both jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring. Read on for all of the details.

Among the 'American Idol' judges, Katy Perry makes the most money.

All of the judges on the wildly-popular program hosted by Ryan Seacrest earn a lot of money to sit behind the table and share their feedback with contestants.

Lionel earns a reported $10 million per year on American Idol, while country singing superstar Luke Bryan is reported to command an annual salary of $12 million for his contributions.

But guess what? The woman at the judging table is making more per year than her male counterparts put together! Indeed, Katy is reported to earn $25 million per season to help determine the fates of Hollywood hopefuls who gather the nerve to audition.

Katy hasn't shied away from discussing her sky-high salary, which may or may not have increased since 2018. "I'm really proud that as a woman, I got paid," she said in 2018. "I got paid like, more than like any guy that's ever been on that show."

Katy Perry's net worth has been bolstered significantly by her 'American Idol' stint.

Over the course of seven seasons with the show, Katy has earned as much as $175 million, if not more. Combined with her other endeavours, namely her popping off music career, the singer is worth $400 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

In contrast, Luke is worth a paltry $160 million. OK, this is a ton of dough, but Katy is pulling in more than twice as much as the man who is arguably the biggest name in Nashville.

Katy Perry will leave 'American Idol' after 2024.

Now that Katy's exit from the show is inevitable, everyone is guessing who will replace her come 2025. Even Lionel hasn't been told who will sit beside him and Luke after Katy bids American Idol farewell. "Whoever’s coming on the show has got to be, well, to come past Katy, you’ve gotta be humorous forever, and, on top of that, knowledgeable," Lionel said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The chatter online is going in all sorts of directions, with some fans campaigning for the likes of Taylor Swift or Britney Spears to step into the seat. As for the "Cruel Summer" singer, a source told the Daily Mail, "She will be offered the job. That is a long shot."