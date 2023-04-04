Do Contestants on 'American Idol' Get Paid? Here's What We Know

It's the age-old question that any fan of reality TV has when watching eager contestants attempt to achieve glory on their favorite series. Are they getting paid while they're still contestants?

Article continues below advertisement

For example, American Idol hopefuls that make it far spend a lot of time on the show, prepping for the next round, eager to be the last singer standing. So, do American Idol contestants get paid while they're still just contestants? Here's what we know.

Source: ABC Hannah Nicolaisen and Warren Peay

Article continues below advertisement

Do 'American Idol' contestants get paid?

A 2016 report from Fox Business reveals that the answer is yes, American Idol contestants do get paid — however, there's a major caveat. Contestants need to make it to a certain point in the competition in order to start getting paid for their time. How far do contestants have to advance to get an Idol paycheck?

The Fox Business report, based on Richard Rushfield's book titled, American Idol: The Untold Story, reveals that the top 24 contestants are paid a performance fee by The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists while they're still contestants— after that, they pay AFTRA $1600 to become members!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube American Idol

OK — So how much do 'American Idol' contestants make?

American Idol contestants reportedly make $1,303 for 1 hour shows, $1,571 for 2 hour shows, plus the cost of meals during the shows. And yes, the American Idol contestants even make money during the half-hour results shows — $910 per each half-hour results episode to be exact.

Article continues below advertisement

What about their outfits? Do they have to buy an entirely new wardrobe like contestants on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette? Richard revealed that American Idol contestants get a $450 stipend and time with a fashion consultant once they make the top 12. They aren't required to use it on performance outfits, but that's generally what it's meant for.

Source: YouTube American Idol

Article continues below advertisement

Once American Idol contestants make it to the top 12, their room and board is covered. However, the contestants aren't always living it up at Four Seasons-esque lodgings. Richard notes in his findings that, "There have been years where they want to show it on the air so they put them up in mansions in the Hollywood hills; other years, they've put them up in this apartment complex that's not seen on the air...It's nothing fancy, but it's not squalor."

The other thing that American Idol contestants don't get paid for? Fare for their family's travel expenses. If a family wants to fly out to see their loved one compete on the American Idol finals they have to pay for everything themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube American Idol