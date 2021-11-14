Carrie Underwood Amps Up ‘Sunday Night Football’ With Cutting-Edge Intro

No one seems to know how much Carrie Underwood makes for NBC’s Sunday Night Football — one viewer guessed she’s earning $1 million a week, minimum, but that’s sheer speculation.

What we do know, however, is that the weekly football program must be a big touchdown for the singer’s career. After all, Sunday Night Football has been primetime television’s top-rated program for 10 consecutive years now, as NBC Sports raved in a press release this August.