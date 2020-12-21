Al Michaels Was Missing From 'Sunday Night Football' Due to COVID-19 Safety Protocols

There's a lot more to watching your favorite sport than just seeing the athletic action play out on screen — there are tons of other little touches that contribute to the experience, like singing your team's fight song, getting game-day ready with the jerseys, putting out your favorite snacks, and avidly monitoring your fantasy football league. Then there's the familiarity of the commentators — which is why so many people are wondering what happened to Al Michaels .

What happened to Al Michaels on the 'Sunday Night Football' broadcast?

The sports commentator was not present during the Week 15 game, which saw the Cleveland Browns face-off against the New York Giants, due to “COVID-19 safety protocols.” Mike Tirico was announced as Al's replacement by NBCUniversal for the Dec. 20 game. However, Al issued a statement saying he has "no symptoms" and does not have a fever.

“I feel great, I have no symptoms, and my temperature this morning was 97.5. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible,” he said (via Yahoo Sports).

Source: Getty

The veteran commentator has been a broadcast employee since 1976, spending a whopping 30 years with ABC before transitioning over to NBC, but before he was calling pigskin contests, he was working in TV in a very different capacity. His first-ever television gig was with Chuck Barris productions where he helped pick potential female contestants for The Dating Game before transitioning to sports.

He actually worked public relations for the Los Angeles Lakers and gave radio color commentary for the club's games with Chuck Hearn. But he only provided his services for four games before his contract was terminated. He then went to KHVH-TV in Honolulu, Hawaii where he called a variety of different games. In 1969, he was named the state's "Sportscaster of the Year" before coming back to the mainland to call MLB contests.

Source: Getty

