Pink Has Taught Her Kids About Their Jewish Heritage While on the Road

Pink Has Taught Her Kids About Their Jewish Heritage While on the RoadBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 22 2021, Published 4:09 p.m. ET
"Wait, you're like, really Muslim?"
"Mustafa, I can't believe you're Muslim you're really chill."
"Seriously, that's your real name? You don't look like a Mustafa."
They're comments I've heard from people throughout my life and I really don't take much offense to them (you can usually tell where folks are coming from). So I can kind of understand why so many people were surprised to discover that Pink is Jewish.
Pink posted about her Jewish heritage on Instagram in 2017.
The popular singer/songwriter brought her husband, motocross star Carey Hart, and their two children on her "Beautiful Trauma" tour in 2017. In an interview with Reese Witherspoon on the actresses' talk show, Shine With Reese, Pink said, "Going on tour with children is really tricky. It’s exhausting. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, But I’m very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my life."
Part of that tour included a stop in Berlin, where she brought her daughter Willow to the Holocaust Memorial Museum and told her, "this could have been us."
She shared the experience in an Instagram post, writing, "It's incredible to watch neo-nazis march in 2017, while I, a Jewish woman, headline a show in Berlin where these tunnels were built by him, built curvy so he couldn't be shot in the back. I walked through this tunnel to get to the stage while people just like him marched in Charlottesville. My heart aches for the amount of hatred in this world."
She continued, "But in this place, where so many awful things happened once upon a time, here we are together in Berlin. People of all walks of life celebrating together. He didn't win. Hate didn't win here and this show, all of us on stage and in the audience together, we are a living testament to that. This city of Berlin is full of beautiful, loving people who accept me for who I am."
"The world is still full of beautiful people. Hate will not win if we don't let it. It's up to each of us to choose love and acceptance. This is an old war that's already been lost. They will not win. RIP Heather Heyer."
Pink also divulged in her interview with Reese that her daughter told her that her favorite city to visit was Berlin, when Pink asked why, Willow gave this answer.
"Because there was a wall and people were separated, and there was a war and people were killed, and now everybody’s together and there’s no more wall and there’s no more war and that means everything that’s bad can be good again."
Pink went on to say, "And I’m just listening to her and I’m like, ‘You’re amazing and you’re totally right: Everything that’s bad can be good again.'"
Who are Pink's mother and father?
The Doylestown, Penn., native was born to Judith and Jim Moore on Sept. 8, 1979. Her father is of English, German, Irish, and Scottish descent, and her mother's lineage is of Bohemian/Czech/Lithuanian/Russian Jewish ancestry.
Pink has been very vocal about the pivotal roles both her immediate and extended family played in her life and in her attaining her career success — like when she announced that her marriage to Carey at the time was "broken," and her father came to get her out of a funk.
She discussed the incident at length in an Instagram post of the rough day that Jim helped to turn around. What a legend.
'Pink: All I Know So Far' was released on Amazon Prime Video.
While the singer hasn't shied away from discussing how much her family means to her, fans of the singer will be able to get a deeper look into her upbringing, rise to stardom, and how she navigated her career in All I Know So Far, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.