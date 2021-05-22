Pink Has Taught Her Kids About Their Jewish Heritage While on the Road

They're comments I've heard from people throughout my life and I really don't take much offense to them (you can usually tell where folks are coming from). So I can kind of understand why so many people were surprised to discover that Pink is Jewish.

Pink posted about her Jewish heritage on Instagram in 2017.

The popular singer/songwriter brought her husband, motocross star Carey Hart, and their two children on her "Beautiful Trauma" tour in 2017. In an interview with Reese Witherspoon on the actresses' talk show, Shine With Reese, Pink said, "Going on tour with children is really tricky. It’s exhausting. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, But I’m very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my life."

Part of that tour included a stop in Berlin, where she brought her daughter Willow to the Holocaust Memorial Museum and told her, "this could have been us."

Source: Getty Images

She shared the experience in an Instagram post, writing, "It's incredible to watch neo-nazis march in 2017, while I, a Jewish woman, headline a show in Berlin where these tunnels were built by him, built curvy so he couldn't be shot in the back. I walked through this tunnel to get to the stage while people just like him marched in Charlottesville. My heart aches for the amount of hatred in this world."

She continued, "But in this place, where so many awful things happened once upon a time, here we are together in Berlin. People of all walks of life celebrating together. He didn't win. Hate didn't win here and this show, all of us on stage and in the audience together, we are a living testament to that. This city of Berlin is full of beautiful, loving people who accept me for who I am."

"The world is still full of beautiful people. Hate will not win if we don't let it. It's up to each of us to choose love and acceptance. This is an old war that's already been lost. They will not win. RIP Heather Heyer."

Source: Getty Images

Pink also divulged in her interview with Reese that her daughter told her that her favorite city to visit was Berlin, when Pink asked why, Willow gave this answer. "Because there was a wall and people were separated, and there was a war and people were killed, and now everybody’s together and there’s no more wall and there’s no more war and that means everything that’s bad can be good again."

