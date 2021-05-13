Pink Lives on a Sprawling 200-Acre Ranch With a Literal Vineyard: See Photos

She may not give off country vibes in the slightest, but that's exactly where Pink has decided to raise her two children with husband Carey Hart. More specifically, the "Beautiful Trauma" singer lives on a sprawling property with a literal vineyard. Let's take a deep dive into her gorgeous ranch.

Where does Pink live now?

Pink and her family now live on a 200-acre ranch in the Santa Ynez valley, which is located in Santa Barbara County, Calif.; they purchased it for $12 million in 2013. The sprawling property featured a variety of already-planted grapes when they moved in, including: Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache Blanc, Grenache Noir, Cab Franc, Petit Verdot, and Malbec.

Since living on the ranch, Pink, Carey, and her team have enhanced the property in a number of ways. They’ve planted 7 additional acres of vines, built a small winery, and purchased an adjacent estate, where they planned to plan even more vines in the future. “All in all, this is the best that this property has looked since we got here,” Pink told the Santa Barbara Independent in 2018. “We’ve put a lot of heart and soul into this place.”

Pink and Carey even run a winery called Two Wolves right from their home. "After years and years of fantasizing and making terrible carboys of wine in my closets, we took our baby girl and left the city, and plunked ourselves down on an organic vineyard in Santa Barbara County," Pink explains on the business' website. "I immediately signed us up for classes at Allan Hancock College, and we started making wine in the garage."

If you want to get a feel for what the outside property of Pink's ranch is like, all you have to do is watch the music video for "Cover Me in Sunshine," which features vocals of her daughter Willow. That's because the video was filmed on the family's property in the Santa Ynez valley.

Meanwhile, the inside of Pink's home features vibrant colors, aka it "looks like Dr Suess threw up,” as she told the Independent. You can get a better idea of the "Dr. Suess" colors she's talking about in the video, below.

Here's another look at the inside of Pink's home. Seriously, though — doesn't it look like such a fun, cheery place to grow up. (We're super jealous of Willow and Jameson.)

Before moving to her ranch in Santa Ynez, Pink sold her mansion in Point Dume, Malibu, for $12.5 million. And before that, Pink and Carey lived in a much smaller Venice Beach bungalow by the ocean, which reportedly sold for $1.25 million.