Who Sings a Cover of Lionel Richie's "All Night Long" on 'Monday Night Football'?

Now, Monday Night Football has traditionally stuck with Johnny Pearson's legendary "Heavy Action" as their theme, but for the 2021 NFL season, there is another song that's taking the crowd by storm.

The sports program started playing a cover of Lionel Richie's 1983 famous hit, "All Night Long (All Night)," and fans of all ages are curious to know the face behind the mystery voice. If it's not Lionel Richie, who is singing "All Night Long" on Monday Night Football?