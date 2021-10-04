Who Are the Announcers for the NFL's 'Monday Night Football'?

For those who don't know, Monday Night Football , more commonly known as MNF, is a weekly live television broadcast airing on ESPN. Over the years, the program aired on sister channel ABC, but since Dancing With the Stars has commenced, the show has moved back to ESPN.

After the COVID-19 pandemic produced significant changes in the NFL — specifically fan restrictions in stadiums and protocols for players — ESPN got in on that action by rounding up three new MNF announcers. Here's a look at the announcers in the Monday Night Football booth.

Who are the announcers of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football'?

The MNF announcers consist of a trio including play-by-play man Steve Levy and color commentators Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. The three have worked on MNF before, reporting on the second half of the 2019 week one doubleheader. While these three upgraded to the permanent announcers, they have replaced Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.

Steve Levy has always been a sports journalist and broadcaster, but Brian Griese and Louis Riddick are former NFL players themselves. From 1998 to 2008, Brian played for four teams: the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Chicago Bears. He ended his career in 2008 playing with the Buccaneers for a second time. Throughout his career, Brian became a Super Bowl champion with the Broncos, led the NFL in passer rating, and led NFL quarterbacks in competition percentage.

