Who Are the Announcers for the NFL's 'Monday Night Football'?By Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 4 2021, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
For those who don't know, Monday Night Football, more commonly known as MNF, is a weekly live television broadcast airing on ESPN. Over the years, the program aired on sister channel ABC, but since Dancing With the Stars has commenced, the show has moved back to ESPN.
After the COVID-19 pandemic produced significant changes in the NFL — specifically fan restrictions in stadiums and protocols for players — ESPN got in on that action by rounding up three new MNF announcers. Here's a look at the announcers in the Monday Night Football booth.
Who are the announcers of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football'?
The MNF announcers consist of a trio including play-by-play man Steve Levy and color commentators Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. The three have worked on MNF before, reporting on the second half of the 2019 week one doubleheader. While these three upgraded to the permanent announcers, they have replaced Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.
Steve Levy has always been a sports journalist and broadcaster, but Brian Griese and Louis Riddick are former NFL players themselves.
From 1998 to 2008, Brian played for four teams: the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Chicago Bears. He ended his career in 2008 playing with the Buccaneers for a second time. Throughout his career, Brian became a Super Bowl champion with the Broncos, led the NFL in passer rating, and led NFL quarterbacks in competition percentage.
As for Louis Riddick, he played in the NFL as a safety from 1991 to 1998. He started his career with the San Francisco 49ers, moving on to the Atlanta Falcons twice, the Cleveland Browns, and ending his career with the Oakland Raiders. He went on to play in the XFL for a bit before moving into executive positions, becoming a pro scout for teams such as the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Besides the trio on ESPN's central network, there is a new Monday Night Football broadcast airing on ESPN2.
Who are the announcers of the ESPN2 'Monday Night Football' broadcast?
The announcers of Monday Night Football on ESPN2 are none other than Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Dubbed the "Manning Cast," the retired Super Bowl-winning quarterback brothers broadcast a more casual environment.
According to The Atlantic, "The Mannings break down the game as talking heads from their couches, frequently digressing at length from the on-the-field action to go deep with some football wonkery or welcome a procession of celebrity guests, including LeBron James and Charles Barkley."
The weekly program is a must-see, as the two brothers crack jokes and give light commentary regarding the matchup for the night. During the Sept. 27 MNF broadcast for the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, Eli showed his hip moves for the viewers as Peyton argued with someone on Twitter.
Though the regularly scheduled Monday Night Football broadcast by Steve, Brian, and Louis follows a more serious, professional tone, the Manning Cast brings the excitement and joy back to football.