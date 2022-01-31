Troy Aikman and His First Wife Divorced in 2011 — Did He Remarry?

A retired NFL footballer and the MVP of the Super Bowl XXVII in 1993, Troy Aikman forged an incredibly successful career as a color commentator and game analyst with credits on shows like Fox and Friends, NFL Thursday Night Football, and NFL on Fox after announcing his retirement in 2001.

According to a new rumor, Troy might be thinking about leaving Fox. And, according to past rumors, he may have been in a relationship with fellow sportscaster Erin Andrews. Are either of the rumors true?

And, speaking of Erin, has she spoken out about Troy possibly leaving Fox?