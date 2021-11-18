Retired NFL Player Zac Stacy Has Achieved an Adequate Net Worth After a Short Career

Retired NFL Player Zac Stacy Has Achieved an Adequate Net Worth After a Short CareerBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 18 2021, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
After Zac Stacy — born Zachary Latrell Stacy — ended his high school football career as a two-time West Alabama Player of the Year with 5,863 rushing yards and 76 total touchdowns, fans believed that his athletic future was bright. And of course, they were right. Zac went on to play college football at Vanderbilt University and was later drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft — and the rest was history.
Even though Zac ended his career playing with the New York Jets in 2016, he has remained passionate about football. He went on to play in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football. However, it appears that his legacy has been tainted due to news of an alleged domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend. Now, fans are ready to learn more about him. So, what is Zac Stacy’s net worth?
Zac Stacy has earned a nominal net worth so far in his career.
As of this writing, Zac has accumulated a net worth of $1.5 million, according to ExactNetWorth. This number is a combination of his time with the New York Jets and the St. Louis Rams, along with joining other teams in different leagues. Most fans expect Zac’s net worth to be at a larger scale, but due to his short time in the league, his net worth is not too far-fetched.
Zac Stacy
Football player
Net worth: 1,500,000
Zac Stacy is a retired NFL player who has made headlines for domestic violence incident.
Birthdate: April 9, 1991
Birth place: Centreville, Al.
Birth name: Zachary Latrell Stacy
Children: One son (born 2021)
Education: Vanderbilt University
Zac Stacy has found himself in a world of trouble thanks to a viral video of him attacking his ex-girlfriend.
Domestic violence is never the answer! Social media users are stunned by the news of Zac allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans.
According to The Sun, the melee took place on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kristin’s home in Florida. Apparently, the incident started as Zac became furious during an argument and things quickly went left.
Making matters worse, their infant son was only a few feet away. We have to issue a trigger warning due to the graphic nature of the video, as it’s very hard to watch.
Per the site, one of Kristin’s friends initially shared the video with her permission, saying that she now “feels safe sharing this” video with the world.
TMZ Sports also reports that Kristin immediately called the police after the incident, but Zac fled the scene before they arrived. Kristin went on to file a restraining order against Zac to protect herself and her son.
“He punched me several times in the head, I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me," Kristin reportedly wrote in the restraining order application. "He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat."
As expected, social media is outraged and are calling for Zac to be canceled and arrested. Many people have called Zac "disgusting" and he has even been called out by by former St. Louis Rams teammate Chris Long.
TMZ Sports shares that Kristin was later treated at the hospital for a possible head wound along with other bumps and bruises. So far, there is no word on if Zac has been taken into police custody.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.