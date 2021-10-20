Genie Exum Commented on Frances Amor's Instagram Before Stabbing Him

Genie Exum Commented on Frances Amor's Instagram Before Stabbing HimBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 20 2021, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
Domestic abuse is becoming more and more common. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, there was nearly a 10 percent spike in calls to service hotlines within the first two months after stay-at-home orders were put into place. Although most quarantine restrictions have since been lifted, domestic violence continues to occur at an alarming rate.
In movies and series like Maid, men are often portrayed as the abusers in heterosexual relationships, as statistically speaking, more women are abused than men. However, that doesn’t mean men are never the victims. Recently, Instagram and OnlyFans model Genie Exum was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Frances Amor.
Here’s everything we know about what happened and their relationship.
Genie Exum allegedly stabbed Frances Armor two times with a kitchen knife.
On Oct. 18, the NYPD responded to a 911 call from a man named Frances Armor. He said he was inside an apartment on 10th Avenue in Manhattan when he got into a dispute with Genie Exum, according to People. He said she then stabbed him in the arm and back with a kitchen knife.
Shortly after, Armor was transported to Bellevue Hospital by emergency responders, where he is currently in stable condition, according to police.
Exum was arrested and charged with assault. However, according to the New York Post, she was released without bail at her Manhattan Criminal Court arraignment the next day. Her public defender, Brooke Quincy Myers, of the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, described Armor as "an older man, much larger than Ms. Exum." He also said that Armor, who was present at the arraignment, told him that he "doesn’t want the case going forward."
Ultimately, the judge issued a no-contact order against Exum, which prohibited her from speaking to Armor. While prosecutors had asked her to be held on $10,000 bail or $50,000 bond for the second-degree assault charge, their actions were futile. After the hearing ended, Exum allegedly ran over to two girls sitting in the back of the gallery and gave them a hug, according to the Post.
Frances Armor is an artist living in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Armor goes by the nickname “Babyboy” on social media. According to his Instagram account, @yourstrulybabyboy, he is an artist living in Brooklyn, N.Y. He also appears to have a connection to the modeling industry. According to his bio, Armor is represented by Q Models and Major Models.
It is unknown how long he and Exum were seeing each other. There are no public photos of the pair together. However, Exum has left comments on several photos of him that verify their romantic relationship. Five days before their dispute, she called him “handsome" on Instagram.
On the day she allegedly stabbed him, she wrote, "You are the moment" in the comment section of a video of him walking through the city.
Furthermore, below a photo Armor shared three weeks prior to the alleged incident, Exum commented, "I love youuuuu," to which Armor responded, "to the moon and back."
Genie Exum was back on Twitter following her arraignment.
Exum has almost 40,000 followers on Instagram. She also has an OnlyFans account where she describes herself as a "free spirit from Alabama with a loud mouth and dirty mind." Since being released without bail, she hasn't been very active on social media, with the exception of Twitter. "Hi twitter," she tweeted hours after her hearing ended.
Her social media posts are often very revealing. A month prior to the alleged attack, she shared a photo on Instagram of her flashing her breasts in front of an NYPD car.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.