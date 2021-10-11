Andie MacDowell Stars Alongside Real-Life Daughter Margaret Qualley in 'Maid'

For the last four decades, Andie MacDowell has made a name for herself in the modeling and film industries. She's been in several movie and television productions, her latest being the Netflix original miniseries Maid .

The drama is based on Stephanie Land's 2019 New York Times bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, and follows the account of a woman named Alex who works as a maid to support herself and her daughter after a harsh breakup with her abusive ex.

Most of the older generations are familiar with Andie, but those who make up the younger populace may not know her so well. So, before delving into her character on Maid, who is Andie MacDowell?