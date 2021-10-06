Actress Andie MacDowell's Children Followed in Her Footsteps, and One Is a Budding Star

Model and actress Andie MacDowell has been in the entertainment biz for decades, her face first gracing the big screen in 1984's Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes. Since her film debut, which followed her '70s modeling career in New York, Andie has starred in memorable films, including 1989's erotic drama Sex, Lies, and Videotape, 1993's time loop rom-com Groundhog Day, and 2019's horror-comedy Ready or Not .

Considering Andie's impressive resume, it's not surprising that her own children hopped on the Hollywood bandwagon as well. One of Andie's stunning offspring (her model genes are strong) has been an up-and-coming star for the last few years, recently starring in a hit 2021 Netflix adaptation. So, who are Andie MacDowell's kids?

Is Andie MacDowell married?

These days, the 63-year-old Four Weddings and a Funeral actress is enjoying time with herself, as she hasn't been married since her divorce from her childhood friend, Rhett Hartzog, in 2004. The two were classmates at South Carolina's Gaffney High School, later reconnecting after Andie's sister reintroduced them in 1999. The marriage only lasted three years. We'll have to see if there's a fluttery courtship in Andie's future.

Before that, Andie was wed to former model Paul Qualley. It was this marriage, which lasted from 1986 to 1999, that gifted Andie with three children, Justin, Rainey, and Margaret Qualley. If the last name "Qualley" sounds familiar to you, we'd bet you've seen 31-year-old Rainey and 26-year-old Margaret shine on both the big and small screens.

Justin has seemingly avoided the limelight entirely, but both Rainey and Margaret are actresses. Rainey nabbed a small part in Gary Ross' Ocean's 8, as well as the lead in 2021's sci-fi mystery Ultrasound, which premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in Manhattan. Rainey is perhaps more known for her Lorde-style pop music she releases under the stage name Rainsford.

As for Margaret, Tarantino fans know her from her role as Pussycat, a fictional Manson Family member, in 2019's Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. If you remember nothing else, you likely remember the sight of her dirty feet throughout the course of the film. But in 2021, Margaret impressed as Alex in Netflix's 10-part miniseries adaptation of Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

Netflix's Maid follows a young mother, Alex, enduring the painful trap of an abusive relationship until she finally decides to leave and take up housekeeping as a single mom, all in the hopes of creating a bright future for her baby daughter. Maid, which currently holds a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, also features Andie MacDowell as Alex's bipolar mother, Paula. Andie is very open about her own late mother's battle with both mental illness and alcoholism.

Adorably, it was Margaret's idea for Andie to play Alex's mother. "I was up in Canada quarantining and the role of my mom was still open, and it dawned on me that I’ve always wanted to work with my mom. And then, I was like, 'Whoa, this is it. My mom’s gotta do this,'" she told Collider.

"There’s my mom’s whole body of work, which I’m [in] complete awe of and couldn’t look up to her more, and then there’s this thing where you walk into the room and your mom is playing your mom and that definitely shifts the situation. It’s the biggest cheat I’ve ever managed to pull off," she continued, clearly gushing over her inspirational mother. She believes her strong relationship with Andie only enhanced their already-raw performances.