Was Alexis Sharkey Murdered by Her Husband? Here's Everything We Know About Him

Was Alexis Sharkey Murdered by Her Husband? Here's Everything We Know About HimBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 7 2021, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Content warning: This article contains descriptions and/or mentions of homicide, suicide, and domestic violence.
In Nov. 2020, skin and haircare influencer Alexis Sharkey was found dead in the Houston area just two days after she was reported missing. Her husband Thomas Sharkey quickly became a suspect.
In Sept. 2021, police issued a warrant for his arrest. Days after the warrant was issued, the 50-year-old died by suicide as authorities were closing in on him to arrest him.
While Sharkey had not yet been convicted in Alexis's case, authorities had evidence that lead them to believe he was responsible for her death. Here's everything we know about Thomas Sharkey.
Who is Thomas Sharkey?
Thomas Sharkey is the husband of late Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey. She sold products for Monat, a multi-level marketing company that sells skin-care, hair, and hygiene products. According to her Facebook page, she attended college at the University of Pittsburgh, where she studied biology. She also often wrote posts discussing her Christian beliefs on the platform.
Unlike Alexis, Thomas Sharkey did not have a huge social media following. According to Stars Offline, he was 23 years older than her. Little is known about his personal life. In terms of when they met and got married, it is unclear. However, the first photo Alexis shared of him on social media was in 2018. After being raised in Pennsylvania, Alexis moved to Texas with him in early 2020.
How is Thomas Sharkey connected to Alexis Sharkey's murder?
On Nov. 28, 2020, Alexis's body was found by a sanitation truck employee alongside a Houston road. Police were notified by a friend that she had disappeared, not by her husband, according to People. Nearly two months after her body was found, investigators ruled her death a homicide. Strangulation was cited as her cause of death.
A spokesman for the Houston police said that Thomas was the only person with the means and motive to kill Alexis. Investigators also established that there was a history of domestic violence in their relationship. At the time of Alexis's death, the couple were separated, but Thomas did not want the marriage to end.
After Alexis's death, Thomas left Texas and moved to Georgia, police said in a press conference. There were no other suspects named in the case.
On Sept. 29. 2021, police issued a warrant for Sharkey's arrest. Shortly after, on Oct. 6, 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service found him dead from a gunshot wound to the head in Florida. He died by suicide as authorities were closing in on him to arrest him.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.