Was Alexis Sharkey Murdered by Her Husband? Here's Everything We Know About Him

In Nov. 2020, skin and haircare influencer Alexis Sharkey was found dead in the Houston area just two days after she was reported missing. Her husband Thomas Sharkey quickly became a suspect.

In Sept. 2021, police issued a warrant for his arrest. Days after the warrant was issued, the 50-year-old died by suicide as authorities were closing in on him to arrest him.

While Sharkey had not yet been convicted in Alexis's case, authorities had evidence that lead them to believe he was responsible for her death. Here's everything we know about Thomas Sharkey.