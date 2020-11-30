Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Has Been Found Just Days After She Was Reported Missing

Sharkey had moved to Houston with her husband in January of 2020, while the rest of her immediate family resided in her home state of Pennsylvania.

While many people spent their Thanksgiving weekends at home with some of their loved ones, Alexis Sharkey 's family went through unimaginable terror. The 26-year-old skin and haircare influencer was last seen in the Houston area on Nov. 27, and she was reported missing a day later.

Three days after she was last seen, Sharkey's mom, Stacey Clark Robinault, confirmed that her body had been found.

Despite being thousands of miles away, Sharkey's immediate family began a tireless search for her online, which ended in tragedy.

Multiple outlets have reported that Alexis Sharkey was a newlywed, but it's unclear when exactly she walked down the aisle. She was married to Tom Sharkey, who frequently shared posts and photos about his wife after she was reported missing.

She was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and she often discussed her strong Christian beliefs on her Facebook page. She attended college at the University of Pittsburgh, where she studied biology education.

Prior to her disappearance, Sharkey had a popular Instagram account with more than 20,000 followers. She promoted the multi-level marketing company, Monat, and she also documented her travels on her page.

What happened to Alexis Sharkey? An update.

Alexis Sharkey's mom, Stacey Clark Robinault, was the first person to publicly share that the influencer was missing. Robinault told ABC13 that she was notified of Alexis Sharkey's disappearance by her son-in-law. Her last contact with Alexis Sharkey was a brief interaction on Thanksgiving. She shared that Tom Sharkey called her on Nov. 28 to say that he had not seen or heard from his wife since the day before.

She publicized the disappearance on her Facebook page. "No one has heard from her for over 24 hours and the police are involved," she wrote in a Nov. 28 Facebook post. "She has lived in Houston Texas since January and that was where she was last seen. Please help us find her and bring her home safely!! We are so very desperate!!! Please share!!" When the public initially learned of Sharkey's disappearance, many began using #JusticeforAlexis to share information and tributes.

On Nov. 30, Robinault updated her friends and followers with the worst outcome. "It's with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi's body has been found. We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you've extended to our family!" she wrote. "Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!"

At this time, Alexis Sharkey's cause of death has not been revealed. It is unclear if her death is being looked at as a potential homicide, suicide, or accident. Following the news of her passing, Tom Sharkey has repeatedly taken to his Instagram and Facebook accounts to share tributes.

He posted photos of Alexis Sharkey wearing a wedding dress, and a few shots of the two together. "You made life so incredible! Made sense of my existence! My purpose!" he wrote in the caption. "And showed me how to truly love!" In another update, he asked her to help him with "strength."

"Baby..... please give me strength," he wrote on Facebook on Nov. 29. "Do you remember when we talked and joked about getting old. And I said... that's the one thing you would never beat me at. And we laughed so hard because your [sic] so competitive." When some began to criticize Tom Sharkey on social media — and accuse him of being involved in Alexis Sharkey's death — he fired back.

"I just want to say this! While some of you were posting on social media helping us locate my world! And we appreciate all your help, Love and support! Others were waisting [sic] time talking about other things," he shared on Nov. 29. "Basically crap talk! And if my wife would of [sic] seen this she would be disappointed in your actions!'