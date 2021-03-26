Ainsley Earhardt Is Central to 'Fox and Friends', but Is She Going to Leave?

Fox News has created a lineup of TV hosts and anchors that its audience loves, and that's especially true of the hosts of Fox and Friends , who are beloved by the audience that tunes in every morning to watch them. Ainsley Earhardt , one of the show's hosts, has used the platform to boost her public profile and turn herself into a celebrity. Now, though, some are worried that she may be getting ready to leave Fox and Friends.

A number of hosts on Fox News or Fox Business have left the network to work at competitors like One America News or Newsmax. As one of the hosts of the network's valuable morning show, which former President Trump was known to watch regularly, Ainsley is likely someone that Fox wants to keep on its staff for as long as possible.

Although many of fans of Fox and Friends are concerned that Ainsley may be leaving the show soon, there's been no indication that she's planning to leave the show. The host has been relatively quiet on social media recently, but that doesn't necessarily mean that she's moving on to a new job either at Fox or with a different company.

Ainsley has been dating Sean Hannity for more than a year.

Ainsley also has a relationship tying her to Fox. She's been dating Sean Hannity, one of the network's leading primetime anchors, since 2019. The two have tended to keep their relationship private, although it was reported that Ainsley filmed Fox and Friends from a room in Sean's basement for much of the coronavirus lockdown.

Ainsley has even denied dating Sean in interviews, although the reporting is clear that the two of them are in a relationship. “Right now I am focused on raising my daughter," she told Vanity Fair. "As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate.” In a followup statement, she said: “I am not dating anyone.”

