Juan Williams of Fox News Isn't Leaving Anytime Soon, but He Was Fired by NPR

While he expresses political views more closely aligned with a conservative outlet, unlike many of his Fox News colleagues, Juan has no love for former President Donald Trump. In February 2021, Juan accused his co-hosts of deliberately ignoring the impeachment proceedings on The Five.

According to Huffington Post, Juan shouted over his co-hosts: "I want you guys to come back, come and join the conversation, pay attention to the news! Clearly, what’s going on on Capitol Hill today is an attempt to hold democracy and the Constitution up. To celebrate that as the basis that we are a country of laws."

He continued, "This impeachment trial that you guys are all ignoring, I guess you are afraid of it because it’s a reminder."