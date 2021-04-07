Don't Worry, Shannon Bream Isn't Leaving Fox News Anytime Soon

Lead host of Fox News @ Night Shannon Bream has become a regular face on the network over the last few years, as well as a go-to source for information among its viewers. However, some recent shifts may permanently change her role at the network.

So, what happened to Shannon Bream on Fox News that brought about this shift? Were routine programming changes to blame? Keep reading to find out about the fate of one of the network's biggest stars.

So, what happened to Shannon Bream? Her show's time slot has changed.

Don't worry Fox fans, Shannon isn't leaving the network anytime soon. However, her show will air an hour later than usual. Where it previously aired nightly at 11 p.m. EST, Fox News @ Night will now begin at 12 a.m. EST, and run until 1 a.m.

The decision to shift Shannon's show back by an hour is just the latest in a slew of programming changes that have been implemented at Fox News since President Biden took office in January. The Greg Gutfeld Show, a new program being pushed heavily by the network, is taking over the old Fox News @ Night time slot of 11 p.m. EST.

Article continues below advertisement

If any viewers are worried that this move to push Shannon's program further into the night is indicative of fringe relations between her and Fox, they shouldn't be, because the host signed a multi-year contract with the network in January 2020. Basically, she isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time of her contract signing, the network issued a statement on how much of a pleasure it is to work with Shannon. "[Shannon's] extensive knowledge of Washington politics and the intricacies of the Supreme Court have led to the ongoing success of Fox News @ Night and we are looking forward to further utilizing her expertise throughout 2020 and beyond," they said of the working relationship.

Nowadays, aside from her role on Fox, Shannon is heavily focused on her duties as an author. She just released her new book, The Women of the Bible Speak, and the newscaster is ecstatic to share her faith-based wisdom with fans. Fans are just as eager to learn from Shannon, as her book debuted in the Amazon's Top 5 Best-Seller List and ranked highest among publications on Christian Women's Issues.