'Capital One College Bowl' Introduces Audiences to a Third Manning Brother

Quarterback Peyton Manning is considered to be one of the greatest of all time. Peyton helped take both the Broncos and the Colts to two Super Bowls during his tenure with each team, holds a number of NFL records, and as of 2021, is officially part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now, the football star is taking his talents to an all-new version of the classic quiz show Capital One College Bowl. Peyton is on hosting duties, while his older brother Cooper appears as his fun and gregarious sidekick.

Who are Peyton Manning's siblings?

For football fans, Peyton Manning needs no introduction. The former quarterback — who played for a total of 18 seasons — is a two-time Super Bowl Champion and in 2021, his athletic achievements were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Peyton's brothers are rather accomplished as well.

Big brother Cooper Manning, who appears alongside Peyton on NBC’s Capital One College Bowl, is the oldest of the Manning kids. Like his siblings and their father, Archie Manning, Cooper also had what appeared to be a promising career in football.

He was committed to the University of Mississippi but after he felt numbness in his fingers and toes during practice, he was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal that leads to pinched nerves. Cooper moved on from football and continues to live a happy life. He’s been married to his wife, Ellen Heidingsfelder, since 1999 and the couple share three kids: May, Arch, and Heid.

After middle child Peyton comes Eli Manning, the youngest of the Manning brothers. Eli has also had an extremely successful career in the NFL and is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback in the history of the New York Giants franchise.

Like his brother Peyton, Eli has two Super Bowl Championships under his belt, but unlike his brother, Eli is one of only five players in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs. When Eli announced his retirement in 2020, John Mara, president and CEO of the Giants, said that Eli would be inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor and that his No. 10 jersey would be retired. Many people also think Eli could be a shoo-in for the next round of inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.