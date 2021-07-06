Cooper Manning Appears on 'Capital One College Bowl' — But He Also Has a Day Job

Cooper Manning Appears on 'Capital One College Bowl' — But He Also Has a Day JobBy Leila Kozma
Jul. 6 2021, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
A spinal stenosis diagnosis left Cooper Manning with no choice but to give up his dreams and withdraw from his football scholarship in 1992. But his love of football never went away.
Cooper landed one of his first roles as a commentator in 2013 when he filmed a few segments for The Dan Patrick Show. So, what's there to know about Cooper's career progression? What does he do for a living?
So, what exactly does Cooper Manning do for work?
Cooper is the son of the legendary quarterback, Archie Manning. He is the older brother of Peyton Manning, the five-time AP NFL MVP-winner, and Eli Manning, a former New York Giants player. Cooper is one of the few people in the family who doesn't make a living as a football player.
After receiving a spinal stenosis diagnosis, Cooper plunged himself into his broadcast journalism degree. He then landed a role as a salesman at Seismic Exchange Inc., an oil and natural gas company, shortly afterward.
He joined Scotia Howard Weil, an energy investment firm headquartered in New Orleans, a few years later, and he quickly rose through the ranks. He was appointed as a partner at the company later on.
It's understood that Cooper stayed at Scotia Howard Weil for more than a decade before moving on to new pastures. He joined AJ Capital Partners as a senior managing director circa 2016, and it seems he's been there ever since.
Cooper landed his segment on Fox NFL Kickoff, titled The Manning Hour, in 2014, per Forbes. He also appears on and executive produces Capital One College Bowl. In the past, Cooper also appeared in programs like Peyton's Places and The Book of Manning.
So, where did Cooper Manning go to college?
According to Sports Illustrated Vault, Cooper was so ambitious that he chose to attend The University of Mississippi, the same college where his father, Archie, first earned success as a football player.
Cooper started to lose control of his right hand during his high school years, but he didn't reach out to specialists until later. What was initially diagnosed as damage to the ulnar nerve, a problem relatively common among football players, turned out to be a great deal more serious.
After a visit to the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Tex., Cooper learned that he would have to undergo spinal surgery and that his football career was effectively over.
How much is Cooper Manning's net worth? How much is he paid for 'Capital One College Bowl'?
A successful businessman and media personality, Cooper has amassed an impressive net worth over the years. According to outlets like Celebrity Net Worth, he has somewhere between $13 and $15 million in the bank. Unfortunately, it's uncertain how much he gets paid for Capital One College Bowl.