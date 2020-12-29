NFL Fans Are Comparing Quarterback Dwayne Haskins to JaMarcus Russell — Here's Why

On Dec. 28, the public was informed that NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had been cut from the Washington Football team. The news of his release comes less than a day after the 2019 first-round draft pick lost to the Carolina Panthers and was fined $40,000 for breaking COVID-19 rules as he was seen partying without a mask (via AP ).

"My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” he tweeted. “I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

Following the news of his release, people took to Twitter and compared the young quarterback to JaMarcus Russell.