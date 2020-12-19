Nick Saban, Arguably the Best College Football Coach, Talks Retirement Plans

“I’m excited about the opportunity that we have in front of us,” Nick told reporters at the conference, as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepared for the SEC Championship Title game against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The 69-year-old went on: “We’ve got a lot of good players here. We try to create a lot of value for our players here so they have a better opportunity to be successful in the future. It’s very self-gratifying. … If I thought that my presence here was not something that was a positive for the University of Alabama or with the program, with the players, then I’d say it would be time not to do it anymore.”