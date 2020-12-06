Get to Know Brandon Allen, the New Quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals

At the 2016 NFL Draft, Brandon was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round, and he signed a four-year deal worth more than $2.4 million with a $124k signing bonus, according to ESPN .

The Jaguars waived Brandon in September 2017, and after brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos, the athlete signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in August 2020.