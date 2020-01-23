We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Eli Manning's Kids Probably Think He's "Hall of Fame" Material

It's the end of an era for New York Giants fans everywhere ...

The probable future Hall of Famer Eli Manning has announced that he will be retiring from the NFL team after 16 seasons. The professional quarterback led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles (2008 and 2012) and has appeared in four Pro Bowls.

"We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years," Giants Chairman and Executive Vice President Steve Tisch said in a statement (via NBC News). "Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, which has inspired and impacted so many people. We are sincerely thankful for everything Eli has given our team and community. He will always be a Giant among Giants." 