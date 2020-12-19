NFL Prospects Zack and Santana Moss Are Indeed Related to Each Other

It's not uncommon for great athletes to run in the family — Eli and Petyon Manning, Venus and Serena Williams, Kobe and Joe Bryant, Muhammad and Laila Ali, and brothers Justin and Melvin Upton.

The list goes on and on. Invariably what happens, however, is that when a sports star makes a name for themselves, people go on to assume that anyone else with their same last name must have some type of familial connection with them.

This is why NFL fans are now asking if Zack Moss is related to the iconic Randy Moss?