Instagram Influencer Threatens Nurse Because COVID-19 Test Made Him Cry in Pain

It's no secret that one of the more effective COVID-19 tests, which involves a swab going waaaaay up into your nose, mummy brain-spelunking style, is not a very pleasant experience. I've been tested multiple times and it never gets any easier. I beg whoever's administering the test to go gently each and every time and no matter what, I just can't get used to it. So watching this social media influencer wince in pain after a nurse administers a test to him has my own nose hurting.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not the fact that he was tearing up and hurting from the test that's got so many people up in arms, however, it's how his ire then carried over to the nurse who performed the test that's got so many people upset. Malaysian Instagram Influencer Syed Syafiq filmed himself getting a COVID-19 test and then proceeded to chew out the nurse when the experience ended up proving extremely painful.

Many of his followers online were shocked to see the way he spoke to the healthcare worker, stating that he was being disrespectful, rude, and spiteful. On his story he captioned a photo of him crying after the test, calling the nurse a "b***h" and even threatened to sue the woman, writing, "see you in court b***h." In his story.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, he records himself accosting the nurse and lambasting her for the way she conducted the test. Several social media users commented on how "disgusted" they were after viewing his behavior. Others chimed in by saying that it's not the nurse's fault he had the reaction that he did and she was only conducting the test the appropriate way.

Article continues below advertisement

😭😭??? ok karen malaysia it aint that deep the nurse just did what she needed to do sit down lol pic.twitter.com/ZmScaYlbr4 — 8♡8 (@haqeemhyzan) December 15, 2020

To make matters worse, he had "tattled" on the nurse to her superiors, and argued his point in front of management while recording the entire thing. He littered the video with disparaging remarks, the whole time, referring to the nurse as "b***h."

Article continues below advertisement

i feel so bad to the nurse what a pussy move he did — 8♡8 (@haqeemhyzan) December 15, 2020

It didn't take long for comparisons to be drawn to other public figures, who experienced a similar amount of pain but didn't threaten a lawsuit for the discomfort he experienced while taking the COVID-19 test.

Article continues below advertisement

Brader ni siap masuk TV3 lagi, but did he sue TV3? Nope. A real man :') pic.twitter.com/soJlILS7Iz — DMA (@DanialMuhaimin) December 15, 2020

That is why stop making stupid people with stupid attitude richer...coz when they feel rich enough..they will reach another level..M-O-R-O-N AxxxxxE..!! (I’m not only said this coz he attack frontliner..so many examples outhere..💁🏼‍♂️) — chazz_derack (@capt_noodles) December 17, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

It wasn't a good look for Syed and, in a move that have have be spurred by all of the individuals calling him out on social media, he officially apologized to the nurses for his "disrespect."

dia dah mintak maaf everyone 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/pGDnPkDHTO — 전밀자 ᵕ̈ (@urarakajeon) December 15, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

A grown ass man ranting like a spoilt child bruh pic.twitter.com/1HugM6RuFr — sitisitu (@dukumahje) December 16, 2020

Others perceived his response to the COVID-19 test as a tad bit hypocritical, as he recorded his decision to get plastic surgery and the process of dealing with the prep and aftermath of the procedure. Some mentioned that not complaining about the painful recovery process of his cosmetic surgery is baffling based on the way he had handled his interaction with the nurse who carried out his coronavirus screening.

Article continues below advertisement

So.. doing plastic surgery yang 10 times lagi sakit is okay but buat swab test sampai hingus meleleh tu tak boleh? What kind of bs is this? He honestly gotta chill, who told him to go to Sabah in the first place. He give me ✨No Brain Energy✨ — Nana-chan (@nanazulkifli_) December 15, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Others were just appalled that he recorded the nurse seemingly without consent, and thought that the fact his phone was on during the procedure was "rude." Several people who saw the video called him a "bully" for his behavior.

I had my swab test while doing vc due to my besties solemnisation and I don’t wanna miss it. The nurse realized and was like please do not take video of us and I explained to them of the situation and they understood. It’s really rude to record without consent. — NNJ Ameera (@NNJameera) December 16, 2020