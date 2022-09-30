NBC Sports Almost Had Cris Collinsworth Team up With John Madden in the Booth

If you saw mentions of him on social media yesterday, you might be wondering what happened to Cris Collinsworth.

Fear not, the man is alive and well — and was yukking it up with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the Dolphins-Bengals showdown yesterday, Thursday, Sept. 29, while his former Sunday Night Football colleague Al Michaels called the game. “That’s Cris Collinsworth, my partner for the last 13 years on Sunday night,” Al said on Thursday Night Football as the camera cut to Cris and Roger.