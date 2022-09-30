Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Left 'Thursday Night Football' on a Stretcher

Following the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, many are furious with the NFL and the Dolphins organization for allowing star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play — why is that?

Well, the 24-year-old Samoan left the team's Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills after taking a harsh hit in the first half and appearing disoriented. The Dolphins originally stated he had a head injury, but he returned to the field after halftime.