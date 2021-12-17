Fans Are Hopeful That Chad Ochocinco Johnson Will Make Various Appearances On 'Selling Tampa'By Tatayana Yomary
Dec. 17 2021, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
For folks who have become obsessed with reality shows with a real estate premise, Selling Tampa is likely on their watch list. The Netflix series focuses on Sharelle Rosado of the Allure Realty Group and centers around the work and personal lives of her and the other agents. The show is a spinoff of Selling Sunset and it adds an interesting element into the mix.
In case you didn’t know, Sharelle is currently engaged to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco Johnson. While Chad has had his share of bad press and low points in his career, fans are hopeful that we might get to know the couple even more via the show. With that in mind, is Chad Ochocinco Johnson on Selling Tampa? Here’s everything that we know.
Chad has made a few appearances on ‘Selling Tampa.’
For fans hoping to gain more insight into Sharelle and Chad’s relationship, prepare to be disappointed. According to Page Six, Sharelle wanted to make sure that her accomplishments took center stage as opposed to her romantic life. And since it’s easy for people to believe that she’s gained notoriety because of her relationship, she wanted to set things straight.
“I didn’t want people to think he was the reason why I got this show,” Sharelle told the outlet. “I wanted to focus mainly on my agents, myself, and my business, and it’s not about Chad right now. He has his own thing going on and he supports me from afar and the same here. I support him.”
That said, viewers who have already tuned into the series likely know that Chad only makes a few appearances on the show. Based on Sharelle’s reasoning, fans should be able to respect her decision.
However, that doesn’t mean that Chad won’t make more appearances in future seasons. While Netflix has yet to greenlight Selling Tampa Season 2, fans are convinced that the show will earn another season. So, Chad fans may be able to get a bit more from the couple in the future.
Sharelle recently opened up about not holding Chad’s past against him.
It’s not news that Chad was held to the fire for his previous domestic violence case with his ex-wife and former Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. While many fans side-eye Chad for the situation, Sharelle does not hold his past against him.
“You never know what goes on between things – I don’t want to speak on that because I wasn’t there, but Chad is a great person,” Sharelle told Page Six. “People go through things, people make mistakes, and you learn from them. If you base things off of mistakes that people made, then you’ll never make it in life. Nobody is perfect.”
Sharelle also explained to the outlet that he “went through what he needed to go through to get to where he’s at today.”
With the love and support that Sharelle has for Chad, fans are convinced that the couple will go the distance. The pair is also expecting their first child together.