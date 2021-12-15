Yes, 'Selling Tampa's' Allure Realty Is Real, and Founder Sharelle Rosado Is a Badass

As major fans of the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, we couldn’t be more excited about its spinoff, Selling Tampa. We can’t wait to watch a powerful, all-female team of agents take over Tampa Bay — and, of course, all the drama that’s sure to unfold.

As with most reality shows, however, fans have some questions about what's actually real. And in the case of Selling Tampa, the biggest one on people's minds is: Is Allure Realty a real brokerage? Wondering this, too? Read on for the scoop.