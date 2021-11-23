From Sunset Boulevard to the Sunshine State — Details on the 'Selling Sunset' Spin-Off, 'Selling Tampa'By Shannon Raphael
Nov. 23 2021, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
As the agents at the Oppenheim Group compete for the top listings in Los Angeles (and for Jason Oppenheim's approval) on Selling Sunset, there's more real estate drama that's brewing on the East Coast.
Netflix has confirmed that Selling Tampa, which will feature an all-female team of agents in the greater Tampa Bay area, will be released on the streamer in December 2021.
The streamer shared the release date in a Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa crossover teaser video on Nov. 22. The clip arrives about six months after Netflix first announced that two Selling Sunset spin-off shows were in the works. An Orange County edition of the popular series is in production as well.
While many of the details regarding the Florida version of the show have been kept under wraps, the announcement video highlights, for the first time, the ladies who will be in the cast. Read on to find out who they are.
The 'Selling Tampa' cast features agents from the all-female Allure Realty team.
The series follows a group of agents who are based in Florida. The members of the Allure Realty team have no direct affiliation to the Oppenheim Group, or to the Selling Sunset cast. The shows are, however, connected in one major way: they were both created by Adam DiVello.
The Allure Realty team is led by broker Sharelle Rosado, a military veteran who is currently expecting her first child with retired NFL player Chad Johnson (formerly known as Chad Ochocinco). Cameras were rolling on Selling Tampa when the 33-year-old learned that she was pregnant with a baby girl, so viewers can expect to see the emotional moment play out on the show.
While Sharelle runs the brokerage and she has the final say when it comes to most of the major decisions, her employees are uber competitive about securing the best listings.
The Selling Tampa cast also features agents Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Colony Reeves, Juawana Colbert-Williams, Karla Giorgio, Tennille Moore, and Rena Frazier.
"Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd," Netflix shared in a statement about the series. "Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate."
When is the 'Selling Tampa' Season 1 release date?
Once Netflix users catch up on the entirety of Season 4 of Selling Sunset, which drops on Nov. 24, they won't have to wait long to see the first season of Selling Tampa.
The Florida-based reality show will come out on the streamer on Dec. 15 at 3 a.m. ET. Netflix hasn't released an official trailer for the show, so viewers have yet to find out who is fighting, and who is getting along in the group.
The first three seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix now.