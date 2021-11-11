'Selling Sunset' Newcomer Emma Hernan Dated Christine Quinn's Ex, and You Bet There's Drama

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 4, and boy is it spicy. The Oppenheim Group has added two agents to the team: Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan . While Vanessa seems hardworking and excited about her new gig, we have a feeling that Emma is about to really shake things up in the office. "I’m here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay like Christine, out of mind," she says during the trailer.

What does Emma mean by that? Well, let's just say that she and star Christine Quinn already know each other and have some major beef to sort out. Keep reading to find out what happened between Selling Sunset newcomer Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn — and how it will affect Selling Sunset Season 4.

Selling Sunset is back with a new season, a new baby, new realtors, and oh-so-many new feuds! Season 4 of your TV addiction premieres November 24 pic.twitter.com/5TOvv7E5GL

“They were engaged two months after we broke up,” Christine shared with Vanessa, indicating that Emma and her ex-partner got together very soon after her relationship ended. Or perhaps Christine is trying to suggest that her ex wasn't exactly faithful.

Wildly enough, Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn were both romantically involved with the same person. “She was with Christine’s ex,” star Heather Rae Young said during a dinner party shown in the trailer. In this context, the "she" Heather is referring to is Emma. The trailer then cuts to a different scene where Christine is seen spilling the tea with Vanessa.

Other than that, the show did not touch on Christine's dating history. Plus, by Season 2, Christine was officially off the market after getting engaged to Christian Richard . Christine and Christian tied the knot in December of 2019. They welcomed a son together in May 2021.

Overall, there is very little information available about both Christine and Emma's former relationships. While Christine did go on a date with an old friend named Jacob Berman during Selling Sunset Season 1, their relationship never seemed to come to fruition.

It is currently unknown who this mystery ex is who dated Christine and then moved on and proposed to Emma. However, we do know that Emma is no longer with this person. In September of 2021, Emma confirmed to People that she is single.

Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan also seem to have drama in the Oppenheim Group office.

Working alongside someone who was engaged to your ex is already pretty awkward. However, that's not the only thing Christine will have to worry about this season. In the trailer, star Maya Vander is heard asking: “So Emma is basically taking Christine’s desk?”

The clip then cuts to what looks likes a very difficult conversation between Jason Oppenheim and Christine Quinn. “I hope you see it as a professional decision," Jason says to Christine, who storms out crying. At a different part in the trailer, Jason says, "Emma is going to cover some of Christine's listings."

So, what exactly happened, and did Christine really lose her desk to Emma? We don't know yet, but there do seem to be a lot of changes happening in the Oppenheim Group office. This may be why rumors circulated that Christine wasn't returning to Seasons 4 and 5. (Don't worry, the rumors are false and we'll be seeing her in every episode!) However, we really do hope that Christine's career isn't in danger now that the team is growing.

Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. pic.twitter.com/MYv17l4SEY — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) October 22, 2021 Source: Twitter