These Are, Hands Down, the Best End Zone Celebrations of All Time

These Are, Hands Down, the Best End Zone Celebrations of All TimeBy Michelle Stein
There's nothing quite like the rush of adrenaline that comes with scoring a touchdown. And for many players, this level of achievement at the NFL level deserves an equal caliber of celebration in the end zone.
While plenty of professional football players opt to slam the ball into the ground and jump around excitedly with their teammates, others put a bit more thought into their end zone celebrations. Some teams have even developed a signature way to recognize scoring a touchdown.
Others still, have come up with highly entertaining ways of expressing their elation on the fly. They may be so overcome with an urge to do the worm, for example — and so they go for it. Or maybe, they break into some sort of improvised dance routine. Or even re-enact a famous skit. The possibilities are endless.
With that said, let's take a look at some of the most epic end zone celebrations of all time.
When Doug Baldwin Pooped out a Football
It was during the 2015 Super Bowl that Doug Baldwin pretended to poop out a football onto the end zone. He was fined $11,000 for the fake defecation — which is a seriously expensive fake bowel movement, if you ask me.
Michael Thomas' Cell Phone Celebration
Players aren't allowed to carry props with them on the field — however Michael Thomas found a way around this rule when he hid a cell phone under the padding of a goal post. After scoring, Michael retrieved the phone and pretended to make a call. It was funny, but not $30,000 funny — which is what he was fined.
When Randy Moss Mooned the Crowd
To be fair, Randy Moss didn't actually pull down his pants when he "mooned" the crowd. However, he did mime pulling down his pants while bending over after scoring a touchdown — which earned him a $10,000 fine.
When Ezekiel Elliott Jumped Into a Salvation Army Bucket
Ezekiel Elliott was so overcome with emotion after scoring a touchdown, that he kept running forward and jumped into an oversized Salvation Army Bucket. Random? Yes. But definitely memorable.
When Terrell Owens Ate Popcorn
When Terrell Owens said, "get your popcorn ready," he wasn't kidding around. Because after scoring a touchdown he ran over to a fan, grabbed their bag of popcorn, and dumped it over his opened mouth.
When JuJu Smith-Schuster Gave Birth to a Football
After scoring in touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, JuJu Smith-Schuster promptly lied down in the end zone and gave birth to the football — which was delivered by a teammate — and then cradled his "baby."
When the Green Bay Packers Went Bobsledding
Let's face it: End zone celebrations are 10 times more fun when it involves more than one player. So when three Green Bay Packers players started bobsledding after a touchdown was scored, fans were totally there for it.
When the Tennessee Titans Went Bowling
Ahh, there's nothing like celebrating scoring during a football game like pretending to play a different sport entirely. Amiright? That's exactly what Tennessee Titans players did in 2018. And it was impressively executed, if you ask me.
When Johnnie Morton Did the Worm
Johnnie Morton was so excited about scoring a touchdown that he dropped down and starting doing "the worm." Whether or not it was pre-meditation, you have to admit: He's got some skills.
Basically Anytime Chad "Ochocino" Johnson Scored a Touchdown
Chad Johnson is the king of epic end zone celebrations. From proposing to a cheerleader, to taking over a TV camera, to doing a river dance, and more, Ochocino was always doing something wild after scoring a touchdown.
When the Minnesota Vikings Played "Duck, Duck, Goose"
Seeing a bunch of giant, padded professional football players sit in a circle and start playing "Duck, Duck, Goose" after their team scores was certainly a sight to behold.
Hopefully, NFL players will keep on churning out extravagant end zone celebrations. (Just, you know, ones that won't get them fined tens of thousands of dollar.) Because I don't know about you, but getting a glimpse of professional football players' goofy side is endlessly entertaining. I can't get enough!
