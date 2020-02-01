Here's a Definitive List of the Worst Super Bowl Ads of All Time

This Doritos ad starring Jay Leno dates all the way back to 1990. But it's still cringeworthy today.

Holding a piece of paper, Jay says, "Interesting letter. A guy writes, 'Dear Jay, don't you think it's a crime that football players get paid so much for doing what they enjoy?'" To which he blows a raspberry and cackles. "You know what I get for doing these commercials? And I don't even have to get my head kicked in!"