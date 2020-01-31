We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
first-super-bowl-vs-2020-1580502345593.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Here's How Much Things Have Changed From Super Bowl I in 1967 to Super Bowl LIV

By

In America, there's really nothing more sacred than football. The Super Bowl is one of the most celebrated days in the calendar year, and nearly 100 million people watched the 2019 championship game. Because the Super Bowl, its halftime show, and the ads have an unparalleled viewership on one Sunday each year, it's hard to imagine a time when this day wasn't embedded in American culture.

Believe it or not, the Super Bowl has only been an event since 1967, and things were far different back then. From the five figure ad slot prices to the viewership, nobody was anticipating just how big the final game of the season would become. In honor of the biggest unofficial national holiday of the year, we're comparing just how different the first super bowl was vs. the 2020 one. 