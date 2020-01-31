Here's How Much Things Have Changed From Super Bowl I in 1967 to Super Bowl LIV

The Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs played in the historic first Super Bowl. Going into the final game, Green Bay was heavily favored, and the Wisconsin team won the game with a score of 35 to 10. Though the game was close in the first half, Green Bay scored three touchdowns in the second half.

Bart Starr was the winning team's quarterback. He passed away in May of 2019 at the age of 85.