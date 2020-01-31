Shakira and Gerard May Not Be Married, But They're There for Each Other "Whenever, Wherever"

When it was announced that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would be taking the stage during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV, fans were stoked. In addition to maintaining relevant careers now, the two singers have been putting out hit after hit for decades. Viewers are expecting to see a mix of classic songs like "Jenny on the Block," and "I'm Real" from JLo, and "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie" from Shakira.

Jennifer has been in an extremely public relationship with retired baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, since 2017 and their engagement news went viral in March of 2019. Shakira is also in a public, long term relationship too. She's been with soccer player Gerard Pique for years now, but are they still together?

Are Shakira and Gerard Pique married? Inside the singer's personal life with the athlete and how the two even met in the first place (hint: it was during the World Cup).