How Old Are the Fabulous Realtors Starring in Netflix's 'Selling Tampa'?

A Selling Sunset spinoff that goes even heavier on the catfights? That's Selling Tampa in a nutshell. Featuring a group of empowered and empowering women — clad head-to-toe in designer gear, obviously — the first eight episodes of the brand new Netflix show are bound to become a hit. Focusing on the day-to-day operations of Allure Realty, a Tampa-based brokerage owned by Sharelle Rosado, Selling Tampa is about to become your new favorite show. So, how old is the cast?