How Old Are the Fabulous Realtors Starring in Netflix's 'Selling Tampa'?By Leila Kozma
Dec. 15 2021, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
A Selling Sunset spinoff that goes even heavier on the catfights? That's Selling Tampa in a nutshell. Featuring a group of empowered and empowering women — clad head-to-toe in designer gear, obviously — the first eight episodes of the brand new Netflix show are bound to become a hit. Focusing on the day-to-day operations of Allure Realty, a Tampa-based brokerage owned by Sharelle Rosado, Selling Tampa is about to become your new favorite show. So, how old is the cast?
How old is Sharelle Rosado?
As the founder and owner of Allure Realty, Sharelle Rosado is on a mission to redefine Tampa's luxury real estate landscape. A fierce manager who cares for her employees, Sharelle has earned many accolades, and she's already impressed viewers a great deal. She got engaged to retired NFL player Chad Johnson in January 2021. As for her age, she celebrated her 34th birthday on Oct. 16, 2021.
How old is Tennille Moore?
Tennille Moore joined the cast of Selling Tampa after building a lucractive career as a Legislative Assistant and Chief Legislative Assistant at The Florida Senate. Not bad, huh? As one of the more experienced stars appearing on Selling Tampa, she is expected to cause a healthy amount of drama. Based on available knowledge, Tennille is 45 years old.
How old is Colony Reeves?
A proud Tampa native, Colony decided to pursue a lucrative career in luxury real estate at her dad's advice. She is 30 years old.
How old is Rena Upshaw Frazier?
The first agent to be hired at Allure Realty, Rena Upshaw Frazier brings expertise and unmatched commercial instincts to her chosen role. She is married to USF Black Leadership Network co-founder Anddrikk Frazier. Rena is the proud mom of four kids, Ariana Mosley (with ex-husband, Adrian Mosley), Aja Frazier, Alivia Frazier, and Aryn Frazier. Rena's date of birth is unknown.
How old is Juawana Colbert?
Nicknamed "HR," Juawana Colbert is the Selling Tampa star to fix any issues emerging between the real estate agents. Juawana won the prestigious 40 under 40 Award in 2017, she wrote on realtor.com. In addition to her day job, she sits on the board of the PACE Center for Girls and the YMCA. She is currently in her 40s.
How old is Alexis Williams?
Sharelle isn't the only Selling Tampa star to lock it down with a former NFL player. Alexis Williams is married to Mike Gillislee, a football running back who played for the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and other teams. Alexis is around 30 years old.
How old is Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere?
One of the most ambitious brokers on the team, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere is bound to make it far. She was born on Oct. 12, 1994, making her 27 years old.
How old is Karla Giorgio?
A car dealer turned real estate agent, Karla Giorgio is bound to obtain many fans thanks to her appearances on Selling Tampa. She is around 32-33 years old.
Season 1 of Selling Tampa is available on Netflix now.