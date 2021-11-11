Netflix Original Series 'Gentefied' Allows Los Angeles to Become Its Own Character

After nearly two years of keeping fans on their toes, the day is finally here. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Netflix pulled through and officially released the second season of their bilingual dramedy, Gentefied.

Viewers worldwide can once again immerse themselves in the world of the Morales cousins — Erik, Ana, and Chris — as they fight to keep their Pop in the country, all the while dealing with new storylines involving love and family.