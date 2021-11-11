Netflix Original Series 'Gentefied' Allows Los Angeles to Become Its Own Character

Netflix Original Series 'Gentefied' Allows Los Angeles to Become Its Own CharacterBy Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 11 2021, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
After nearly two years of keeping fans on their toes, the day is finally here. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Netflix pulled through and officially released the second season of their bilingual dramedy, Gentefied.
Viewers worldwide can once again immerse themselves in the world of the Morales cousins — Erik, Ana, and Chris — as they fight to keep their Pop in the country, all the while dealing with new storylines involving love and family.
The show tackles gentrification and identity in a way that makes the environment come alive. While watching the series, it's easy to get lost in the setting, and you might ask yourself: Where is the show filmed?
Well, stick with us because we are revealing all of Gentefied's filming locations.
Where is 'Gentefied' filmed?
With a story as personal and community-driven as Gentefied, Netflix strives to make it as authentic as possible. And, what better way to do that than by filming in the city the show is set?
Gentefied revolves around a Mexican-American family living in Los Angeles; to capture both the charm and challenges of the city, L.A. serves as the primary filming location for the half-hour dramatic comedy.
Marvin Lemus, co-creator of Gentefied, spoke with the L.A. Times of how he drew from his own experiences living in the sprawling city and the changes that were arriving in the neighborhood.
Marvin, along with fellow co-creator Linda Yvette Chávez, executive producer America Ferrera, and showrunner Monica Macer, expressed how important the subject matter is to them and the world. They also noted that when the show filmed the protest scene, locals thought it was real.
"People were like beeping their car horns, like showing their solidarity against gentrification,” Monica Macer added. “You got a sense of the community empowerment."
Per TheCinemaholic, most of the series was filmed on soundstages at L.A. Hangar Studios in Boyle Heights.
"This allowed the [producers] to create a unique look for the show, and [customize] the background [for] the characters," the publication reported. Boyle Heights is one of the prominent L.A. cities where gentrification is often protested, so it's only fair to take the characters home and give the neighborhood its own role.
The publication also noted that various eateries presented in the show are real places — how cool!
"La Ronda Restaurant, [which] lies on the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Townsend Avenue, serves as the taqueria that is one of the prominent sites on the show," they wrote.
"Some of the scenes were also filmed across the street from White Memorial Hospital. So, if you get a glimpse of that in the background, you’ll know where the crew has been."
If you live in or have been to L.A., you might see other familiar locations, including Plaza de la Raza, El Mercado, and Mariachi Plaza.
Will there be a Season 3 of 'Gentefied'?
As of Nov. 2021, Netflix has not announced anything regarding a potential third season of Gentefied. However, if it does get renewed, we can expect a statement in a few weeks.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Gentefied are now streaming on Netflix.