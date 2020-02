Ana Morales Is the Leading Lady the Latinx Community Deserves on 'Gentefied'

We love seeing strong women at the helm of TV shows, and Karrie Martin fills that role brilliantly as the sole female lead on Netflix’s new half-hour dramatic comedy Gentefied.

The brunette beauty plays Ana Morales, a queer Chicana artist living in L.A.’s predominately Latinx Boyle Heights neighborhood. As more and more upwardly mobile Latinos move into the community, Ana and her cousins, Chris and Erik, must figure out a way to keep their immigrant grandfather’s taco shop in business.