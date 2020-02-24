We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Netflix

Ana Morales Is the Leading Lady the Latinx Community Deserves on 'Gentefied'

By

We love seeing strong women at the helm of TV shows, and Karrie Martin fills that role brilliantly as the sole female lead on Netflix’s new half-hour dramatic comedy Gentefied

The brunette beauty plays Ana Morales, a queer Chicana artist living in L.A.’s predominately Latinx Boyle Heights neighborhood. As more and more upwardly mobile Latinos move into the community, Ana and her cousins, Chris and Erik, must figure out a way to keep their immigrant grandfather’s taco shop in business.

As it turns out, Karrie had an unconventional introduction to the entertainment industry. Here’s what you should know about the NOLA native.