Comedian Carlos Santos Is the Breakout Star of Netflix's 'Gentefied'

When we first read the title of Netflix’s new half-hour dramatic comedy Gentefied, we assumed it was a typo. But while the series does deal with gentrification, it’s not in the traditional sense of the word.

Actor Carlos Santos stars as one of three Mexican-American cousins living in Boyle Heights, a predominantly Latinx neighborhood located near downtown L.A. The trio struggles to keep their family’s taqueria afloat as more and more upwardly mobile Latinos move into the community.