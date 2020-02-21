We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
carlos-santos-gentefied-1582318483539.jpg
Source: Netflix

Comedian Carlos Santos Is the Breakout Star of Netflix's 'Gentefied'

By

When we first read the title of Netflix’s new half-hour dramatic comedy Gentefied, we assumed it was a typo. But while the series does deal with gentrification, it’s not in the traditional sense of the word. 

Actor Carlos Santos stars as one of three Mexican-American cousins living in Boyle Heights, a predominantly Latinx neighborhood located near downtown L.A. The trio struggles to keep their family’s taqueria afloat as more and more upwardly mobile Latinos move into the community. 

Though we quickly fell in love with each member of the Gentefied cast during our first viewing, we have a feeling that this show will catapult Carlos’ name in particular to TV superstardom.