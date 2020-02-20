We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
How Netflix Is Turning 'Firefly Lane' Into Their New Hit Series

Stories of friendships between women have existed for a long time, but over the past few years, we've seen more of them move to the forefront.

There's the Emmy award winning Big Little Lies, about how a dark secret can both bond and tear apart a group of friends. There's Dead to Me, Netflix's twisted tale of how the accidental killer of one woman's husband ends up being her best friend. There's, of course, Grace and Frankie, a story of two women's journey into each others' lives thanks to their husbands starting a relationship together.