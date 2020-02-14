We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
dennis-mojen-isi-and-ossi-netflix-1581710900283.jpg
Source: Netflix

Dennis Mojen Plays Ossi, a Wannabe Boxing Champion in 'Isi and Ossi'

By

Isi and Ossi isn't a story about love, but one about a business partnership. Isi (Lisa Vicari) — a twenty-something woman closely-acquainted with the extravagant lifestyle so fervently pursued by the members of high society — makes an unusual proposition for Ossi (Dennis Mojen), a heavily-indebted man who's dreaming of becoming a boxer. The new Netflix romantic comedy captures how they trick Isi's wealthy parents into thinking that they are in love, only for the plan to backfire miserably.

Dennis Mojen plays Ossi, a wannabe boxing champion.

Isi and Ossi brings into contrast two radically different worlds — the luxurious lifestyle favored by Isi and her family, and the perpetual state of financial destitution Ossi is desperate to get away from. 