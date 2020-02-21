Fans Are Already Begging for Netflix to Give 'Gentefied' a Second Season

Netflix's latest take on a comedy series is Gentefied , which was released on Netflix on Feb. 21. The show centers on the three Morales cousins, who are heavily involved in their family's L.A. taco shop, Mama Fina's. When their Mexican-American neighborhood begins to get gentrified, the family struggles to figure out the line between appealing to their new clientele and maintaining the integrity of the place they've lived in for years.

Meanwhile, they also have to deal with other very serious issues, including an ICE detention center, a surprise pregnancy, and estranged parents. While Netflix likely won't confirm if the show will get renewed for several weeks, fans are hoping that the cousins will return to the small screen again.

Read on for the Gentefied ending explained, and why fans think the Season 1 finale is begging for a second season.