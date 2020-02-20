We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NBC

Ray's Return to 'ER' Gave Him the Ending He Deserved

By

Now that all 15 seasons of NBC’s former medical drama ER are streaming on Hulu, a new generation of fans are discovering the gem that is County General Hospital. 

In the second half of the show’s lengthy run, resident Ray Barnett (Shane West) became an integral part of the ER team, but his three-year stint ended tragically. Here’s a quick refresher on the rebellious character. 

Warning: Major series spoilers ahead!

What happened to Ray on 'ER'?

Viewers are first introduced to the aspiring physician in Season 11 as he begins his residency under the supervision of Dr. John Carter. Ray develops feelings for his co-worker, Dr. Neela Rasgotra, but their relationship doesn’t progress in the way he wants it to.